Incumbents emerge victorious, package store sales approved

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – It was a good night for incumbents in Social Circle on Tuesday.

For Social Circle City Council, incumbent mayor David Keener was unopposed with 655 votes.

District 2 incumbent Councilman Tyson Jackson also returns unopposed with 97 votes.

District 4 incumbent Councilman Joseph S. Shelton held off a challenge from John Griffin Miller, earning 57.02 percent of the vote with 207 votes to Miller’s 42.98 percent with 156 votes.

It was also incumbents all the way for the Board of Education, with incumbent School Board Chairman Taylor Morris taking 59.04 percent of the vote with 444 votes to challenger David L. Baird II, who got 40.96 percent with 308 votes.

Likewise, District 1 BOE incumbent Amber McKibben returns with 84 votes (56 percent) to challenger Beth Brewer’s 44 percent with 66 votes and District 4 incumbent Maggie Bonnell earned 208 votes (59.60 percent) to challenger John Gardner’s 141 votes (40.40 percent).

Unofficial results are:

Mayor

David Keener (I): 655 votes

City Council

District 1

Tyson Jackson (I): 97 votes

City Council

District 4

John Griffin Miller: 156 votes (42.98 percent)

Joseph S. Shelton (I): 207 votes (57.02 percent)

School Board

Chairman

David L. Baird II – 308 votes (49.96 percent)

Taylor M Morris (I): 444 votes (59.04 percent)

School Board

District 1

Beth Brewer: 66 votes (44 percent)

Amber McKibben (I): 84 votes (56 percent)

School Board

District 4

Maggie Bonnell (I): 208 votes (59.60 percent)

John Gardner: 141 votes (40.40 percent)

Referendum on

Package Sales in the City of Social Circle

Yes: 478 votes (61.68 percent)

No: 297 votes (38.32 percent)