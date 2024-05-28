By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
FULLY STAFFED: New hire fills the gaps for Covington Police Department
cpd police officer
New Covington Police Department officer Rob Bagley was given the oath of office by Covington mayor Fleeta Baggett. - photo by Courtesy of the city of Covington
The Covington Police Department is operating at full strength for the first time in a long time.