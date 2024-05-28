FULLY STAFFED: New hire fills the gaps for Covington Police Department New Covington Police Department officer Rob Bagley was given the oath of office by Covington mayor Fleeta Baggett. - photo by Courtesy of the city of Covington The Covington Police Department is operating at full strength for the first time in a long time. Latest State representatives take flight to visit Covington Municipal Airport Council discusses plans for Juneteenth City of Covington shows recognition on Annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week City of Covington honored by Conyers city council