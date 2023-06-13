Fleeta Baggett announces campaign for mayor of Covington

Today, retired businesswoman, community activist, and current Covington Councilwoman, Fleeta Baggett, announced that she will run for Mayor of Covington.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Covington. This is a wonderful place to live, work and play and I’m excited about our future” said Baggett.

“I was born and raised in Covington. I was a single mother, who chose to raise my daughter here and build and operate a local business on the square. I have seen Covington grow, struggle and thrive.”

“Since I first took office in 2020 as your councilwoman, I was adamant that I would give the citizens of Covington everything that I had in me to make this the best place to work and raise a family and that I would be a one-term councilwoman. However, after much consideration, council and prayer, it’s become evident that I can’t just step away. There’s much that still needs to be accomplished and without the right leadership at the top, I’m afraid our great city will diminish. So, with that, I’m officially throwing my name in for Mayor.”

“Covington has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and we need someone at the helm that can navigate this growth. We’re home to Three Ring Studios, General Mills, SKC and Bridgstone Golf and we’ll soon welcome Rivian and Archor Aviation. Like it or not, we’re GROWING! And we must have a strong leader, that’s vested in this amazing community, that can help us face this growth, while at the same time maintaining the core values that make our community so special: Faith, Family and Friendship.”

“We need quality residential developments, our infrastructure needs updating and we must continue our tradition of offering our citizens top notch amenities. Our almost 14 miles of walking trails, parks, pavilions and amphitheater are all wonderful amenities that support the sense of community that Covington offers.”

“I truly love living in Covington and I’m committed to continuing to work to ensure that Covington remains successful, strong and a great place to work, play and live!”

Fleeta Baggett was born and raised in Covington, GA. She is a graduate of Valdosta State University. She’s a lifelong member of Covington First United Methodist Church and a devoted mother to her only daughter, Madelyn Baggett. She was the owner and operator of Trinkets, which was located on the square in Covington. She moved to Daufuskie, SC for several years in 2012 to run the day-to-day operations of a local golf course. She’s also a founding investor in Daufuskie Island Rum Company. She retired in 2016 and moved back to Covington full time. She served on the boards of CASA and Action Ministry.