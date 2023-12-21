Covington Town Center celebrates 2023; looks forward to future

COVINGTON, Ga. – Several years ago, Covington Town Center was just a conceptualization – or by some standards a vision.

In 2023, that vision is now taking center stage, as Covington Town Center celebrates its most successful year to date.

Harry Kitchen, president of The Foxfield Company, said that doing a project of this magnitude can be a hassle, but it has all been worth it for the success that the Town Center has garnered.

“2023 has been a big year for Covington town center,” Kitchen said. “When you do a project of this magnitude a lot of it is in the permitting, the conceptual design and the installation of the horizontal infrastructure.”

Horizontal infrastructure is considered vital to a major development such as Covington Town Center. So much so that $12 million was planned into it.

“In this case we invested $12 million in the horizontal infrastructure – and what I mean by that is the mass-grading, the master stormwater, the internal roads, the landscaping – all of that horizontal work that was done to support the overall development,” Kitchen said. “A lot of the first three or four years is really taking care of all of the things in preparation. Then you get the mixture of tenants, you sign those tenants up and then you go vertical with your construction.”

Now that the construction has gone ‘vertical’, buildings and businesses are starting to take shape, with tenants moving in.

Just this year, many big name businesses have called Covington Town Center home, starting with Publix in January.

In the last few months the Town Center has seen a giant expansion in growth, with businesses such as Whataburger, Huey Magoo’s, Chick-Fil-A and Amici opening their doors – just to name a few.

But according to Kitchen, none of what has happened this year has happened overnight.

“People now see all of this explosive growth out there and say, ‘Wow this happened overnight’, but it’s really the result of the last 5-6 years of preparation,” Kitchen said. “A lot of what you see now in 2023 is the culmination of 5-6 years of work and planning and preparation and investment. It’s been a big year.”

That culmination of years of hard work started with a vision. That vision had to be done the right way in order to create what Kitchen calls, “a legacy for the community.”

“It takes a lot of vision and a lot of investment to do it the right way – which we think we did it the right way – it really becomes a legacy for the community,” Kitchen said. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving because of the job creation and the tax revenue they perpetually continue long after we’ve gone and finished and Covington Town Center will certainly contribute annually for the foreseeable future.”



