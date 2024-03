In the special race for Post 3 on the Mansfield city council, Brandon Hays won decisively over opponents Jonathan Fuqua and Monica Sagastizado.



Current city of Mansfield mayor, Blair Northen formerly held the seat before winning his race for the mayor of Mansfield. Hays is expected to take office at the next city of Mansfield meeting.



Mansfield Post 3 results:



Brandon Hays: 48

Monica Sagastizado: 19

Jonathan Fuqua: 7





This story will be updated as more information is made available.