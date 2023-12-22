Charges against councilman Anthony Henderson dismissed

COVINGTON, Ga. – Charges leading to the arrest of city council member and mayor pro-tem Anthony Henderson earlier this year have been dismissed.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s office confirmed to The Covington News that the case against Henderson was dismissed on Oct. 23.

The News also reached out to Henderson and was able to confirm with him the charges have been dropped.

Henderson was initially charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, a felony, back in April.

According to an incident report, Henderson allegedly damaged an entry gate at The Battery in Cobb County with his white Camaro.

While Henderson was not arrested at the scene, he later turned himself in to authorities on April 26 and was released on a $1,000 bond.



