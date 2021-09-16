Candidate for Newton congressional seat to speak at D.C. rally supporting accused rioters

One of the dozen or so Republicans running for Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat in 2022 is scheduled to be among the two main speakers at a planned rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday.

Mike Collins, a Butts County trucking company owner, is scheduled as a speaker during the planned #JusticeforJ6 rally at the U.S. Capitol Saturday, according to news sources and rally organizers.

Collins, of Jackson, announced his candidacy June 8 to represent the 25-county congressional district that includes eastern Newton County.

He was to formally kick off his campaign today at the Rivers Ranch in Jackson and speak at the Saturday event in Washington, D.C.

The rally was organized to support those accused of actively taking part in the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol.

Organizers say accused rioters suffer harsh treatment in jails and are being denied due process in the legal system.

The rally's main organizer, Matt Braynard, is a political consultant for Collins who also worked in Trump's campaign. Collins and Washington state congressional candidate Joe Kent are scheduled as the main speakers.

One person died and more than 130 were injured during the Jan. 6 riot which occurred on the day Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election over Trump.



