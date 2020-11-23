Call of suspicious person leads to arrest on drug, gun charges

OXFORD, Ga. — A Covington man faces gun and drug charges after his arrest at a gas station.

Robert Davis Sanders, 61, was arrested Thursday afternoon, after a call of a suspicious person at the Shell on Georgia 81 south of Walnut Grove.

He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with the intention to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Sanders was taken to the Walton County Jail and remained there Monday afternoon, being held without bond.