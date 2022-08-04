Businesses to remain open as filming returns to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. - Filming will return to Covington Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, and the city government has announced the impacted areas.

There will be crews on the Square, but all businesses will remain open during filming, city officials said.

No road closures are planned but there will be lane closures so delays are expected, they said.

On Thursday, Aug. 4. filming at Mystic Grill and Square Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane closures include:

•Interior parking lane of the square between Pace Street and Washington Street;

•North curb parking lane of Clark Street between Pace Street and Hunter Street;

•East curb parking lane of Hunter Street from Usher Street to Clark Street;

•Full closure of city parking lot on the corner of Pace Street and Usher Street.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, at 3119 Conyers St.:

•South curb travel lane of Conyers Street from Legion Drive to Mill Street;

•West curb lane of Legion Drive between Conyers Street and Academy Springs Circle.

On Friday, Aug. 5:, at 2103 Floyd St.:



•West (southbound) lane of East Street between Lyda Sue Lane and Floyd Street;

•East (northbound) lane of East Street from College Avenue to Floyd Street;

•North curb parking lane of College Avenue from East Street to Oak Street;

•South curb parking lane of College Avenue from Oak Street to East Street;

•Half closure of city parking lot on the corner of Pace Street and Usher Street.



