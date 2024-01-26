Woodstock Furniture announces Covington as location for largest offsite store

The Aaron family, who founded Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet in 1988, is pleased to announce the opening of their largest satellite store this Spring in Covington, GA.

Proudly “Georgia grown and employee owned”, the company operates several storefronts and a Distribution Center in Woodstock/Acworth, Dallas/Hiram, Rome, Canton, Douglasville as well as an online shopping experience for consumers nationwide.

While the company’s growth over the past three decades has been strong, it has also been conservative and deliberate. The new Covington location will help address significant market demand.

We noticed a real void in the market when it came to servicing this particular part of Georgia. We would have customers driving from Covington and its surrounding areas to shop on a regular basis. With the new location, we can service North Georgia, and beyond, in its entirety, explains JR Aaron, Founder, Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet.

The new Covington location will boast a simple and enjoyable shopping experience for everything from living room or dining room furniture, rugs, mattresses, accessories and more, across a huge variety of brands. Shoppers will also be able to custom design their own furniture through the in-house Design Center.

Due to the range of offerings and promise to always beat the best price nationwide, Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet has been consistently touted as “North Georgia’s best kept secret”. A grand opening event for the Covington location will be held in the Spring with more details to follow.