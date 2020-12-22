Wells Fargo reopening Covington branch after closing for COVID-19

COVINGTON, Ga. — Wells Fargo Bank reopened its only Newton County office to drive-through customers today and plans to “fully resume operations” Wednesday, Dec. 23, after closing it last week because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank temporarily closed the branch at 11160 Highway 142 in Covington on Dec. 16 after the diagnosis, a spokesman said.

“The employee’s health is being closely monitored by their doctor, and we wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support,” said Wells Fargo spokesman Jacob Jordan.

“Wells Fargo quickly activated its protocols for this situation, deep cleaned the branch, and is following all public health guidance,” he said.

He said all employees based in the branch who were in “prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance.”

“Those employees will not need to use paid time off,” Jordan said.

The branch resumed drive-up operations today, Dec. 22, and is expected to fully resume operations on Wednesday, Dec. 23, he said.

Jordan said Wells Fargo has in place standard practices in all open branch banks “to ensure we can serve our customers and keep our branches safe, including utilizing drive-ups, offering some services by appointment only, using protective barriers, enacting social distancing measures, requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings, and performing enhanced cleaning.”

He said customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches and can use mobile and online banking tools almost anywhere 24 hours a day, seven days a week.