Thomas & Hutton celebrates 75 years in business

SAVANNAH, Ga. — August 2021 officially marks Thomas & Hutton’s 75th year in business.



“Thomas & Hutton’s success is a reflection of our dedicated, hardworking teams and our relationships we’ve built through the years with our business partners and clients. We thank you for a great 75 years of excellence and look forward to 75 more,” said Sam McCachern, Thomas & Hutton President and CEO.

In 1946, the year following World War II, two well-known former Army officers and professional engineers, Hue Thomas, Jr. and Joseph Hutton opened Thomas & Hutton’s first location in Savannah. Over the years, the company has grown into 13 offices in nine regions including Charleston, Columbia, Berkeley County, Myrtle Beach, and Greenville, South Carolina; Brunswick, Atlanta, Covington, and Buford, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville and Smyrna, Tennessee. The joining of Thomas & Hutton with Buford, Georgia’s Development Planning & Engineering, Inc. (DPE) and DPE Surveying in 2021, and Smyrna, Tennessee’s Dempsey, Dilling & Associates (DDA) in 2019 were instrumental in the firm’s continued expansion in the Atlanta and Nashville regions.

Thomas & Hutton began offering services exclusively related to surveying, wastewater, and water systems. With its incorporation in 1955, Thomas & Hutton increased its services and transitioned into a full-service consulting civil engineering firm. Today, the firm has expanded to provide professional consulting services related to infrastructure and land development to public and private clients in an array of markets throughout the southeast.

“We are proud to celebrate our past and present clients, employees, and leaders that helped create our 75-year legacy. Thomas & Hutton’s investment over the last 75 years in our employees, technology, and strategic vision has placed us in an amazing position to better serve our clients and the communities where we work and live for the next 75 years,” said Ben Jones, Thomas & Hutton senior vice president and COO.

In the span of 75 years, Thomas & Hutton worked on an assortment of projects ranging from military projects, including airfields, weapon ranges, and even fall-out shelters (during the Cold War) to modern, industrial manufacturing facilities that are redefining logistics and how goods reach consumers in a digital world. Thomas & Hutton is on the pioneering front of designing mission critical facilities to protect data and technology systems that allow businesses to operate efficiently and safely. The firm has extensive experience with redevelopment and mixed-use projects that establish a sense of place and economic vitality such as Plant Riverside and Eastern Wharf (Savannah), The Market Common (Myrtle Beach, SC), WestEdge (Charleston, SC), and Covington Town Center (Covington). Industrial/manufacturing projects that transform the economic climate of a region include Volvo (Berkeley County, SC) to impressive communities such as Sea Pines and Harbour Town (Hilton Head Island, SC), The Landings on Skidaway Island (Savannah), Kiawah Island and Daniel Island (Charleston, SC), Palmetto Bluff (Bluffton, SC), and Prince Creek (Myrtle Beach, SC).

Now in its fifth generation of leadership, the firm continues to lead the way in assisting municipalities with much needed infrastructure improvements that make the region resilient and adaptive to changes in the economy and climate.

Thomas & Hutton continues the core value established by Joe Hutton and Hue Thomas of giving back to their communities. Across their footprint, Thomas & Hutton employees are active board members for various local nonprofits including Rotary International, United Way, and Habitat for Humanity. The firm gives back in various ways through financial and service contributions through fundraising events, such as Jeans Day Fridays, Office Olympics, chili cook-offs and ice cream socials – to name just a few. Thomas & Hutton also understands donating time is important to help those in need. Thomas & Hutton’s Helping Hands program is an internal monthly service-based volunteer program where employees donate “sweat” hours to help local non-profits such as Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding + Vault Club, The Charleston Center for Birds of Prey, Americas Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Sweep the Hooch with Chattahoochee River Keeper, and many more.

The firm is extremely optimistic about the future in the regions where they live and work. As Thomas & Hutton celebrates its diamond anniversary, they look forward to an enduring future, shining brightly on an upward path of growth and success.