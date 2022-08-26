Scoops in Covington closing for 'gut renovation' after sprinkler 'incident'

COVINGTON, Ga. — Owners of Scoops on the Covington Square announced the business will be closed for the next month to make repairs after a sprinkler system in the building malfunctioned and destroyed the ice cream business's products.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that Scoops will be closed for the next 30 days," a post on Facebook stated Friday afternoon.

"There was an incident with the sprinkler systems and the upstairs loft flooded and ran down into our building.

"At this point, we’re looking at a complete loss of product and gut renovation of the building. We sincerely hope to be back to serving you as absolutely soon as possible!!!"

The business has operated for about 12 years.

No other details were given. Check back at covnews.com for details on this developing story.