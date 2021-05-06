Rezoning proposed for multi-family, retail uses on Porterdale golf course site

PORTERDALE, Ga. — The developer of a large-scale, multi-use development in Porterdale is seeking to create a similar development covering much of the site of a longtime golf course in the city.

Covington developer Brad Mitchell is planning a multi-use development that includes commercial, single-family and multi-family uses on the 243-acre site of The Oaks golf course on Brown Bridge Road on the northwest side of Porterdale, the city manager said.

City Councilwoman Kay Piper said she supports the plan.

“It is going to be a wonderful development and will be a great asset,” she said.

Mitchell’s company already is developing a multi-use project called Cedar Shoals containing single- and multi-family homes and some retail on the city’s southwest side.

City Manager Frank Etheridge noted the plan for The Oaks is only a concept at this point and the placement or inclusion of specific parts likely will change as it goes through the development review process.

The plan can only go forward if Porterdale City Council first rezones the site from its current mix of single-family residential and light retail zoning. The request is for a zoning mix allowing single-family and multi-family residential uses and Commercial-General (CG), which allows heavier commercial uses such as appliance and building supply stores.

The site is at the corner of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads that already is developed on other corners with light retail uses.

Its redevelopment proposal calls for about 140,000 square feet of retail space near the intersection of Crowell and Brown Bridge roads.

About 142 single-family lots for homes ranging in size from 5,000 to 3,200 square feet are planned at the rear of the site adjoining the Newton Woods subdivision. Townhomes and a 360-unit apartment complex will fill the remainder of the developable part of the site, according to plans filed with the city.

Three to four entrances are planned on Crowell Road but none on Brown Bridge Road because of its proximity to a wetlands area. Almost half of the site is in a floodplain, the plans state.

Plans also call for reserving part of the site for a nine-hole golf course.

The Oaks is an 18-hole, par-71 course that also features a driving range and putting green.

Course manager Richard Schulz is part of a partnership that developed and owns the golf course — which has been zoned for residential uses since at least the 1980s.

He said he has heard numerous offers for buying and developing the course as a residential area in the 30 years he has been involved with The Oaks.

However, he said he had not seen plans of the same high quality as this new proposal and he “might consider” being involved with the development.

“It’s just so early,” Schulz said.

He said he also would need to consider his partners’ feelings about the plan, and such factors as its overall effect on the city of Porterdale.

“If it’s not good for Porterdale, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

At least one opponent of the plan, Gladstone Nicholson, told the Newton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night the development would negatively affect homeowners and residents living in neighborhoods along Crowell Road north of Porterdale because of increased traffic.

He also said he doubted the city of Porterdale could adequately provide services to the area if it developed as planned.

District 3 County Commissioner Alana Sanders said she had heard concerns from area residents about the plan and discussed the matter with county officials.



She said she planned to do more research but declined further comment.

Etheridge said Porterdale was able to offer services including law enforcement and solid waste disposal for residents if the area was developed.

According to a history on The Oaks' website, Porterdale Mills began operating a golf course on the same site in the 1930s as an amenity for its workers.

It operated under various names into the 1980s but it apparently stopped being used as a golf course and former owners allowed vegetation on the site to grow wild for years.

An Atlanta group later redeveloped the site and opened The Oaks golf course under Schulz’s guidance in 1990.