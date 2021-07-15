Regional Job Fair to feature dozens of employers in Covington July 22

COVINGTON, Ga. — Get ready to attend the 2021 Regional Job Fair featuring dozens of local and regional employers July 22 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton D Conference Center in Covington.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the conference center located off City Pond Road at 8100 Bob Williams Parkway in Covington.

At least 60 local employers from Newton and Walton counties in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, education, bio-pharma, high-technology and distribution are planned to attend.

Organizers have issued a parking map with a schedule of times shuttles will run to the conference center.



They also issued maps of the location of employers inside the conference center, and the names of some of the employers who will be present at the event.

Sponsors include Georgia Piedmont, Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and Development Authority of Walton County.



For more information, visit https://lnkd.in/eEFFpTb.