Regional Job Fair draws a crowd to GPTC in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 2021 Regional Job Fair at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College conference center in Covington Thursday, July 22, featured about 50 different companies, government agencies and colleges either needing workers or showcasing their programs to prospective students.



Serra Hall of Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Debbie Harper of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce agreed they were pleased with the turnout after not knowing how many it would attract after the event was offered virtually in 2020.

Hall said the event attracted job-seekers from all age groups.

She also praised the partnership between two counties’ development agencies, including the Development Authority of Walton County, to help host the Job Fair because neighboring areas typically compete rather than cooperate on such events.

College President Tavarez Holston said he was pleased GPTC could be the host site for the event and inform prospective students about its courses while also helping some job-seekers receive job offers on the spot.