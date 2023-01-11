Publix grand opening at the Covington Town Center 'a long time coming'

COVINGTON, Ga. — The curious buzz around Covington and Newton County in anticipation of the new Publix grocery store opening in the ever-developing Covington Town Center was satisfied as the new store’s official ribbon cutting took place Wednesday morning.

In an area that’s already burgeoning with the development of new restaurants, hotels and other businesses, the arrival of Publix drew intense enthusiasm from many who took to social media to express their excitement.

And according to Debbie Harper, Newton County Chamber of Commerce president, “excitement” may not be a strong enough word to describe just how big a deal the county’s newest grocery store is.

“Excitement is an understatement,” Harper said Wednesday, just moments after the grand opening ceremonies. “Today has been a long time coming for Covington and Publix. The attendees were excited. Publix leadership, management and employees were so happy to be there and ready to welcome the community.”

The new Publix will feature many of the same choices and store feel that is common at most Publix stores. But Harper says this particular Publix, because of its Covington Town Center location, will boast a few tailor-made amenities.

“The prototype of this store has a mezzanine level and expanded deli,” she said. “You can have lunch meetings, a family meal or hang out and use the free wifi. It really is a perfect fit for a mixed use development like Covington Town Center.”





The 48,387-square-foot grocery store is considered the anchor for the Covington Town Center and its seven-year runway toward fruition. It’s the second Publix store operating in Newton County, and joins stores in McDonough and Statesboro as the newest Georgia locations of the Florida-based supermarket chain.

“It takes a lot of momentum to get new grocery stores into an area,” Harper said. “To get a second Publix in the county is huge for us. For many — myself included — it will be nice to have a more centrally located grocery store in the county.”

Restaurants such as Panda Express, and a score of new hotels like Marriott’s Residence Inn have also sprouted up in the Town Center site which has been estimated to create close to 1,550 jobs.

It’s the latest boon for an area that’s scene massive industry and business development over the last couple of years with everything from chain retail shops and eateries to groundbreakings for large manufacturing facilities for computer technology and aviation industries.

All of it, particularly the Town Center development, is keeping Harper busy. A Thursday ribbon cutting for a new Metro Brokers real estate services office as well as a grand opening celebration for a new Batteries Plus location slated for next Thursday are also Town Center additions.

“When we see businesses opening multiple locations, that means they are getting great local support. We will see some current businesses reinvest in our community at Town Center, as well as some new and exciting ones.”