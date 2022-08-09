Preliminary approval given to Newton mixed-use development plan

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Planning Commission has approved plans for a large mixed-use development, a nine-lot subdivision and a place of worship in a residential area.

Planning commissioners on July 27 voted with staff’s conditions for:

• Preliminary plat for Dobbs Landing on 213.86 acres at Crowell Road and Harold Dobbs Road.

The mixed-use development is planned to include 133 townhomes, 254 single-family homes, and commercial and civic uses in an R-2 (Single-Family Residential) zone and the Almon Overlay district.

The future land use is DN (Development Node), and PRC (Parks/Recreation/Conservation). Gee Harvey of Caballero Holdings LLC in Cumming, Georgia, was the applicant.

• Preliminary plat for Jefferson’s Reserve for nine lots on 20 acres in an AR (Agricultural Residential) zone at Covered Bridge Road and Little Mill Road. Bradley Swarthout of Bare Holdings LLC in Covington was the applicant.

A preliminary plat is only heard by the Planning Commission. It is conceptual in nature and faces further review by county planners and engineers to check for compliance with development regulations, said county Development Services interim director Shena Applewhaite.

• An administrative use permit for a place of worship on 1.33 acres in an R-3 (Single-Family Residential) zone at 290 Flat Rock Road.

Future land use is Residential. Applicant was Antonio McGuire of New Vision Community Ministries.

• Recommendation of a rezoning of 1.81 acres on Loyd Road from A (Agricultural) to AR (Agricultural Residential) to subdivide a parcel for construction of a residence. Future land use is Rural Residential. The planning commission’s approval was recommended to the Newton County Board of Commissioners, which has the final say on rezonings.

• Variance for the required 22-foot front yard setback down to 12 feet on 0.23 of an acre in the R-2 (Single-Family Residential) zone at 370 Mackenzie Court. Steven Gresham of Pulte Home Company LLC was the applicant.