Potential Cottages at Walker’s Bend buyers must attend Covington workshop

COVINGTON, Ga. — As homes under construction at the Cottages at Walker’s Bend are about to go up for sale, potential buyers are encouraged to get qualified now.



The Covington Housing Authority recently announced homebuyer workshops have been scheduled for parties interested in purchasing one of five Earthcraft energy efficient, custom designed homes. Attendance of the workshops is a prerequisite to buying a home.

The CHA broke ground on the homes in December, and they are expected to be completed within the next eight months.

Through utilization of DCA Community HOME Initiative Program (CHIP) funds, the CHA intends to price the homes between $190,000 and $220,000.

CHA Executive Director Shamica Tucker said the development was an opportunity to buy a “quality home” in a “great location.” Amenities include:

• Walking to Covington’s 162-acre Central Park featuring walking and biking trails, disc golf and a playground.

• Connecting to the Cricket Frog Trail on Washington Street.

• A location that is only 1.5 miles from “the Square” Covington’s thriving Downtown shopping and dining district.

• A five-minute drive to the City’s commercial and industrial districts and I-20.

Tucker said up to $10,000 in down payment assistance would be available.

To be eligible to purchase a cottage home, applicants must:

• Be within income guidelines — currently a max of $48,300 for a family of one and $68,950 for a family of four.

• Be able to secure financing for the purchase.

• Attend the CHA sponsored Homebuyer Workshop.

Workshops will be led by Homebuyers Employment Corporation. There are no fees to attend. The classes may be attended online or in-person at the New Leaf Center, located at 6147 SW Avery St.

There are five sessions in workshop. The workshops are scheduled for four weeks; April 3-29, and the sessions take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m., followed by a three-class session on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendance and the Homebuyer Workshop certification is a required in advance of submitting an application to purchase a cottage.

To request an application for the Homebuyers Workshop or learn more, call 770-786-7739 or email jkelly@covha.com.