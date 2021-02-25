Piedmont Newton Hospital hires new chief financial officer

COVINGTON, Ga. – Justin Roberts has been named chief financial officer (CFO) at Piedmont Newton Hospital, bringing with him more than 12 years’ experience in the healthcare industry.

“I am excited to welcome Justin to the Piedmont Newton team,” said David Kent, chief executive officer (CEO) of Piedmont Newton. “His extensive knowledge in finance and his experience in healthcare will serve our organization well.”

As CFO, Roberts will work alongside the Piedmont Newton leadership team to manage the hospital’s financial performance, perform budgeting and forecasting analysis for hospital service lines and strategic growth opportunities, as well as manage waste reduction efforts and productivity standards.

Prior to his role as CFO, Roberts served at Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens holding various roles. His responsibilities included improving accounts receivable (A/R) efficiencies and managing cash collection efforts for commercial, governmental and other payors before moving from the Revenue Cycle Department to Decision Support and Finance in 2012.

He most recently served as the director of finance for Piedmont Athens, overseeing the financial operations and performance of a 359-bed, Level II trauma center that covers a 17-county service area as Piedmont’s east clinical hub.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to join such a dedicated and talented team that’s backed by the support of a community like Covington and Newton County,” Roberts said.

Roberts is a graduate of Georgia College & State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He later earned a master’s degree in Business/Healthcare Administration from Piedmont College in Athens.