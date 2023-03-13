By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Newton County Chamber hosts annual meeting
From left, 2023 Chamber Board of Directors Chairperson Jay Bailey of SteelCo receives the gavel from 2022 Chairperson David Kent of Piedmont Henry Hospital. - photo by Tom Spigolon

The Newton County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards dinner Thursday, March 9, at Emory University's Oxford College. 

Award winners included:

• 2022 R.O. Arnold Award: Nancy Schulz

• 2022 Dick James Small Business of the Year: Boost Trampoline Park

• 2022 Spirit of Excellence: Ted Cummings, Onyx Media Services

• 2022 Deal of the Year: Rivian

2023 Board of Directors:

• Chair – Jay Bailey, SteelCo

• Incoming Chair– Lanier Sims, DualDeko Marketing

New Board members:

• Greg Herring, BigHouse Payment Solutions

• Jessica Lowery, Vampire Stalkers & On Location Gifts

• Roxie Simon, General Mills

Continuing Board members:

• Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System

• Reed Beard, Newton Federal Bank

• Joe DeCocco, Verescence North America

• Barbara Morgan, Morgan Plaza

• Ted Cummings, Onyx Media Services