PHOTOS: Newton County Chamber hosts annual meeting

The Newton County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual meeting and awards dinner Thursday, March 9, at Emory University's Oxford College.
Award winners included:
• 2022 R.O. Arnold Award: Nancy Schulz
• 2022 Dick James Small Business of the Year: Boost Trampoline Park
• 2022 Spirit of Excellence: Ted Cummings, Onyx Media Services
• 2022 Deal of the Year: Rivian
2023 Board of Directors:
• Chair – Jay Bailey, SteelCo
• Incoming Chair– Lanier Sims, DualDeko Marketing
New Board members:
• Greg Herring, BigHouse Payment Solutions
• Jessica Lowery, Vampire Stalkers & On Location Gifts
• Roxie Simon, General Mills
Continuing Board members:
• Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System
• Reed Beard, Newton Federal Bank
• Joe DeCocco, Verescence North America
• Barbara Morgan, Morgan Plaza
• Ted Cummings, Onyx Media Services