Oncologists join new practice inside Piedmont Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group announce that oncologists Dr. Chuma Ndibe and Dr. Shanker Polsani have joined a new medical practice called Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton.



Their office is at 5126 Hospital Drive NE, Suite 102, in Covington.

The multidisciplinary team at Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton is committed to providing hassle-free, comprehensive cancer care close to home for the Covington community, a news release stated.

Ndibe is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine. He has a special interest in the treatment of lung, breast, colon, prostate, lymphoma and all other cancers.

Prior to joining Piedmont, Ndibe was an oncologist/hematologist at Cancer Care Center of Tuscaloosa in Alabama.

Ndibe earned his medical degree from University of Nigeria College of Medicine and finished his residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.

In 2012, the Mayo Clinic awarded him a Board Review Scholarship for Outstanding Resident. He completed a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the University of Alabama Hospital.

Polsani is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine. He has a special interest in GI, thoracic oncology and classical hematology.

Prior to joining Piedmont, Polsani was chief fellow of hematology and medical oncology at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina, and has worked as an assistant professor in the Section of Hospital Medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Polsani earned his medical degree from Kakatiya Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, followed by his work at Brody School of Medicine.

Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton is set to open in the Knox Surgical Center at Piedmont Newton Hospital on Monday, Feb. 7.

Appointments with Ndibe and Polsani are now available. Call 770-385-4453 to learn more.