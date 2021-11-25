The Oaks golf course auctioning equipment Dec. 4

Online bidding has begun in The Oaks' auction of its golf course maintenance and restaurant equipment and pro shop items as part of its closing after 32 years.

The onsite auction is set for Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. at 11240 Brown Bridge Road with Vision Equipment and Auctions Co. leading the event.

However, online bidding already has begun in an auction catalog with photos at www.visionequipment.com.

"After 32 years The Oaks is closing and everything must go!" an ad stated.

It stated a "small portion of items" included in the auction are restaurant, kitchen, golf course and lawn equipment; office furniture and supplies; shop tools; memorabilia; pro shop items; salvage and more.

More than 400 lots of auction items are available, ranging from a John Deere 2155 Tractor and Club Car Turf 2 golf cart, to mannequins, golf club sets, flat screen TVs and a Kelvinator two-door stainless steel freezer, according to the auction catalog.



The Oaks' owners recently ended operations at the corner of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads after selling the land for development of a $215 million residential and retail development set for completion in 2025.

Covington-based Infinity Homes and Development LLC plans to build 142 single-family homes, 190 townhomes, 360 apartments, a nine-hole golf course, and a 143,000-square-foot area for retail development on the 270-acre site.