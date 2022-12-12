Newton's gas price has dropped 24 cents since Thanksgiving week

ATLANTA — Newton County stations Sunday had dropped gas prices 24 cents from Thanksgiving week.

The county's average price was $2.83 a gallon for regular unleaded on Sunday, Dec. 11 — 5 cents below the statewide average and 44 cents below the national average on the same day.

Newton County's average price three weeks ago on Nov. 21 was 24 cents higher at $3.07 per gallon of regular unleaded, AAA reported.

The county's average Sunday was below all its contiguous counties except Morgan, where the average price was $2.64. Prices ranged from Butts County at $2.84 to Rockdale at $2.91.

Georgia's statewide gas price average on Sunday also continued to decline at the pump compared to a week ago.

The state's drivers were paying an average price of $2.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Sunday.

Sunday's statewide average was 8 cents less than a week ago, 29 cents less than a month ago, and 27 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $43.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month.

AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Montrae Waiters said Georgia pump prices were "dropping sharply, which is a welcome relief to Georgians who plan to hit the road for the holidays."

Waiters said there were several factors contributing to the decline in gas prices, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s extension of suspension of state gas taxes through Jan. 10, a drop in global crude oil prices, and winter blend gasoline being cheaper to produce.

"Still, experts in the industry cannot predict if gas prices will continue to fall after the new year,” Waiters said.

The least expensive metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker in northwest Georgia ($2.71), Columbus ($2.70) and Warner Robins ($2.68).

Most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta ($2.93), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.90) and Brunswick ($2.88).

Nationally, as prices keep falling as demand remains low, AAA reported.

Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 14 cents to $3.27 Sunday.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels a day last week. The current rate is approximately 605,000 barrels a day lower than the rate at this time last year.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand is pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week, AAA reported.



