Newton sheriff's office hosting virtual job fair for deputies, jailers

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a virtual job fair Oct. 4, Oct. 5 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Deputy sheriff and detention officer positions are available. Applicants must sign up for designated appointment times by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4CACAC28A0FBC70-virtual.

During the virtual job fair, Sheriff’s Office personnel can answer job-related questions and provide important information, including applications; job descriptions; pay rates; and schedule virtual interviews, if applicable. Attendees should dress business casual.



The Sheriff’s Office is continuously recruiting for deputy sheriffs and detention officers. Applicants may apply anytime by visiting http://www.co.newton.ga.us and clicking on the jobs link to apply online and upload the required supporting documents.

Additionally, applicants may visit the agency’s webpage at www.newtonsheriffga.org/join.html to download and print the Sheriff’s Office application for employment, in addition to viewing information on available positions.

The Sheriff’s Office application for employment must be filled out in its entirety along with the supporting documents listed on the application’s instruction sheet in order to initiate the hiring process. Please make sure to read and follow application instructions completely.

For more details or questions contact Ms. Strouble at 678-625-1449 regarding Detention Officer positions; or contact Ms. Albright at 678-625-1436 regarding Deputy Sheriff positions.

Minimum requirements include but are not limited to:

• At least 21 years old for deputy sheriff positions and 18 years old for detention officer;

• High school diploma or GED; valid driver’s license;

• Ability to pass Georgia POST Physical Agility Test (PAT) and obtain Georgia Peace Officers Certification within six months of employment;

• Ability to obtain basic Detention Officers certification within six months of employment;

• Ability to complete an entrance exam;

• Bilingual skills a plus.

The sheriff's office's scheduling of a virtual job fair follows its cancellation of an in-person job fair due to the new COVID-19 variant that had been set for today, Sept. 14, and Sept. 18.

For more information about the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.newtonsheriffga.org or follow @newtonsheriffga on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.