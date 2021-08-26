Newton County Sheriff’s Office to host September job fair

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair on Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington.



Available positions include deputy sheriff and detention officer, as well as positions at the Covington-Newton County 911 Communications Center.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and the Covington- Newton County 911 Communications Center will conduct application package screenings and on-site interviews. Attendees should dress in business attire. The Sheriff’s Office will have COVID-19 protocols in place and ask all attendees please wear a mask.



For 911 Dispatcher positions, applicants may go to https://www.covington-newton911.com. For detention officer and deputy sheriff positions, applicants may go to http://www.co.newton.ga.us and click on the jobs link to apply online and upload the required supporting documents, or the applicant may visit the agency’s webpage at www.newtonsheriffga.org/join.html to download and print the Sheriff’s Office application for employment and view information on available positions.

The Sheriff’s Office application for employment must be filled out in its entirety and brought to the job fair along with the supporting documents listed on the application’s instruction sheet in order to initiate the hiring process. Please make sure to read and follow application instructions completely. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. A notary will be on site both days to assist with documents that need to be notarized.

For more details or questions regarding detention officer positions, please contact Ms. Strouble at 678-625-1449. For more details or questions, regarding deputy sheriff positions, please contact Ms. Albright at 678-625-1436. For more information and details regarding 911 Dispatcher positions, please contact Anessa Westmoreland at 770-385-2097.

Minimum requirements include but are not limited to:

• High School Diploma or GED; Valid driver’s license

• Ability to pass Ga POST Physical Agility Test (PAT) and obtain Georgia Peace Officers Certification within six (6) months of employment;

• Ability to obtain basic Detention Officers certification within six (6) months of employment

• Ability to complete an entrance exam

• Bilingual skills a plus

The applicants must be at least 21 years old for a deputy sheriff position and 18 years old for detention officer or 911 Dispatcher.

For more information about the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, visit www.newtonsheriffga.org or follow @newtonsheriffga on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.