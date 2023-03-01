By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County restaurant inspections
Restaurant kitchen

The following are the latest restaurant inspection reports for Newton County from the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health Departments:

• Smoothie King, 4131 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 96 A.

• Krystal Restaurants, LLC -ATL002, 3230 Hwy. 278 Covington, follow-up inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 50 U.

• Stalvey's Sirloin Saloon, 3132 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Dunkin Donuts Eagle Drive, 10055 Eagle Drive, Suite A, Covington, routine inspection, February 22, 2023, Grade: 79 C

• McDonalds, 4174 Salem Road, Covington, required additional routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Subway (Salem Rd), 4200 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• T's Caribbean Restaurant, 3633 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Wendy's # 44, 3300 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 20, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Biddy's, 11410 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 20, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Mamie's Kitchen, 7121 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, follow-up inspection, February 17, 2023, Grade: 95 A

• Piedmont Hospital Cafe, 5126 Hospital Drive NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 17, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Burger King Restaurant, 5300 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 16, 2023, Grade: 85 B

• Captain D's #3758, 6167 Hwy. 278, Covington, routine inspection, February 16, 2023, Grade: 97 A

• Zaxby's, 9132 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, required additional routine inspection, February 14, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Kentucky Fried Chicken #0135076, 6103 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 13, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Marco's Pizza, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Suite 200, Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Kobe Hibachi & Sushi, 3161 Elm St. NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Lucky Day, 1113 Floyd St., Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 89 B

• My Oh My, 3820 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 80 B

• Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington, follow-up inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Dunkin Donuts, 2087 Crowell Road N, Covington, routine inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Facebook-Cafe Phreaked Green Tomatoes, 240 Shire Parkway, Social Circle, routine inspection, February 8, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Domino's Pizza, 4137 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 6, 2023, Grade: 85 B

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar #32, 5176 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 6, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Nagoya Japanese Steak House, 1065 Access Road, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Tello's Mexican Grill, 4139 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 10174 Carlin Drive, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 82 B

• Bojangles', 5156 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, January 30, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Tava's Diner, 6154 Washington St., Covington, routine, January 27, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• The Social Goat, 1115 Church St., Covington, routine, January 26, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• McDonalds Hwy. 278, 4112 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 26, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Rudyboo's Buffalo Cafe, 2123 Pace St., Suite A, Covington, routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, required additional routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• New China (278), 9162 Hwy. 278, Covington, routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Popeyes, 3248 Hwy. 278 NE Covington, required additional routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• McDonalds, 2080 Crowell Road N, Covington, routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 98 A

• Butcher Block Deli, 6171 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 97 A

• Checkers, 3182 Hwy 278 NE Covington, routine, January 20, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Newton County Senior Services, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, routine, January 20, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• China Star, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Suite 320, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Taco Bell #3717, 6151 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Wing Cafe, 13015 Brown Bridge Road Suite 310, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• NCG 5/6, 500 Move Fast Way, Social Circle, routine, January 18, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington #5244, 6112 Pavilion Way, Covington, routine, January 17, 2023, Grade: 95 A

• New China, 3816 Salem Road, Suite 400, Covington, routine, January 13, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Susie's Best Wings,, 3257 Salem Road, Covington, follow-up, January 13, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Osake, 2123 Usher St NW, Covington, routine, January 12, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington, follow-up, January 12, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council Inc., 25 Lovers Lane Road, Covington, routine, January 12, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• K's Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 81 B

• Five O'Clock, 7191 Turner Lake Road, Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 98 A

• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 GA-20 Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 81 B

• Hot N Spicy Authentic Island Cuisine, 2465 Hwy 81 Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Zaxby's, 6243 Turner Lake Road Covington, routine, January 5, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St. SW, routine, January 5, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Simply Southern, 11257 GA-36, Covington, routine, January 4, 2023, Grade: 88 B

• Piedmont Newton Hospital, 5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, routine, January 3, 2023, Grade: 96 A 