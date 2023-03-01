Newton County restaurant inspections

The following are the latest restaurant inspection reports for Newton County from the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Health Departments:

• Smoothie King, 4131 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 96 A.

• Krystal Restaurants, LLC -ATL002, 3230 Hwy. 278 Covington, follow-up inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 50 U.

• Stalvey's Sirloin Saloon, 3132 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 23, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Dunkin Donuts Eagle Drive, 10055 Eagle Drive, Suite A, Covington, routine inspection, February 22, 2023, Grade: 79 C

• McDonalds, 4174 Salem Road, Covington, required additional routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Subway (Salem Rd), 4200 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• T's Caribbean Restaurant, 3633 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 21, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Wendy's # 44, 3300 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 20, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Biddy's, 11410 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 20, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Mamie's Kitchen, 7121 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, follow-up inspection, February 17, 2023, Grade: 95 A

• Piedmont Hospital Cafe, 5126 Hospital Drive NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 17, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Burger King Restaurant, 5300 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 16, 2023, Grade: 85 B

• Captain D's #3758, 6167 Hwy. 278, Covington, routine inspection, February 16, 2023, Grade: 97 A

• Zaxby's, 9132 Covington Bypass Road, Covington, required additional routine inspection, February 14, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Kentucky Fried Chicken #0135076, 6103 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 13, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Marco's Pizza, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Suite 200, Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Kobe Hibachi & Sushi, 3161 Elm St. NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Lucky Day, 1113 Floyd St., Covington, routine inspection, February 10, 2023, Grade: 89 B

• My Oh My, 3820 Salem Road, Covington, routine inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 80 B

• Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington, follow-up inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Dunkin Donuts, 2087 Crowell Road N, Covington, routine inspection, February 9, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Facebook-Cafe Phreaked Green Tomatoes, 240 Shire Parkway, Social Circle, routine inspection, February 8, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Domino's Pizza, 4137 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 6, 2023, Grade: 85 B

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar #32, 5176 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine inspection, February 6, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Nagoya Japanese Steak House, 1065 Access Road, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Tello's Mexican Grill, 4139 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 10174 Carlin Drive, Covington, routine, January 30, 2023, Grade: 82 B

• Bojangles', 5156 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, January 30, 2023, Grade: 90 A

• Tava's Diner, 6154 Washington St., Covington, routine, January 27, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• The Social Goat, 1115 Church St., Covington, routine, January 26, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• McDonalds Hwy. 278, 4112 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 26, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Rudyboo's Buffalo Cafe, 2123 Pace St., Suite A, Covington, routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, required additional routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• New China (278), 9162 Hwy. 278, Covington, routine, January 24, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Popeyes, 3248 Hwy. 278 NE Covington, required additional routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• McDonalds, 2080 Crowell Road N, Covington, routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 98 A

• Butcher Block Deli, 6171 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 23, 2023, Grade: 97 A

• Checkers, 3182 Hwy 278 NE Covington, routine, January 20, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Newton County Senior Services, 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, routine, January 20, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• China Star, 13015 Brown Bridge Road, Suite 320, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Taco Bell #3717, 6151 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 92 A

• Wing Cafe, 13015 Brown Bridge Road Suite 310, Covington, routine, January 19, 2023, Grade: 87 B

• NCG 5/6, 500 Move Fast Way, Social Circle, routine, January 18, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington #5244, 6112 Pavilion Way, Covington, routine, January 17, 2023, Grade: 95 A

• New China, 3816 Salem Road, Suite 400, Covington, routine, January 13, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Susie's Best Wings,, 3257 Salem Road, Covington, follow-up, January 13, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Osake, 2123 Usher St NW, Covington, routine, January 12, 2023, Grade: 91 A

• Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, Covington, follow-up, January 12, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council Inc., 25 Lovers Lane Road, Covington, routine, January 12, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• K's Fish N Grits, 3277 Salem Road, Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 81 B

• Five O'Clock, 7191 Turner Lake Road, Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 98 A

• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 GA-20 Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 81 B

• Hot N Spicy Authentic Island Cuisine, 2465 Hwy 81 Covington, routine, January 6, 2023, Grade: 99 A

• Zaxby's, 6243 Turner Lake Road Covington, routine, January 5, 2023, Grade: 96 A

• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St. SW, routine, January 5, 2023, Grade: 100 A

• Simply Southern, 11257 GA-36, Covington, routine, January 4, 2023, Grade: 88 B

• Piedmont Newton Hospital, 5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, routine, January 3, 2023, Grade: 96 A