Newton County restaurant inspections March 27-April 21, 2023

The Environmental Health department is the regulatory arm of GNR Public Health. Its responsibilities involve enforcing federal, state and local regulations and include inspections of restaurants.
Recent Environmental Health inspection reports for restaurants in Newton County include:
• Krystal Restaurants, LLC -ATL002
3230 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014
Follow-up
April 21, 2023
Grade: 90 A
• Fairview Elementary School
3325 Fairview Rd Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 20, 2023 |
Grade: 100 A
• China Star
13015 Brown Bridge Rd Ste 320 Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 20, 2023
Grade: 74 C
• Subway
13015 Brown Bridge Rd Ste 310 Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 20, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Shane’s Rib Shack
5340 Highway 20 South Ste 11 Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 20, 2023
Grade: 87 B
• Three Square Kitchen & Tap
4027 Hwy 142 Newborn, Ga 30056
Routine
April 19, 2023
Grade: 89 B
• Wayback Burgers
10115 Alcovy Rd Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 18, 2023
Grade: 78 C
• Flint Hill Elementary School Cafeteria
13000 Airport Rd Oxford, GA 30054
Routine
April 18, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Wendy’s # 51
4220 Salem Rd Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 18, 2023
Grade: 84 B
• Church’s Chicken
3275 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 17, 2023
Grade: 97 A
• Cousins Middle School
8187 Carlton Trail NW Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 17, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Butcher Block Deli
6171 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 17, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Jersey Mike’s Subs
10333 Industrial Blvd Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 14, 2023
Grade: 92 A
• Shane’s Rib Shack
11162 Hwy 142 NE Covington, GA 30014
Follow-up
April 14, 2023
81 B
• Lucy’s Wings
4220 Hwy 142 Ste B Newborn, GA 30056
Routine
April 13, 2023
Grade: 77 C
• Your Perfect Cup, LLC
21 W First Street Mansfield, GA 30055
Routine
April 13, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Tello’s Mexican Grill
4139 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 10, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Little Caesars
3170 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 10, 2023
Grade: 82 B
• Nelson Heights Community Services, LLC
7200 Laseter St Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 10, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Newton High School
601 Crowell Rd N Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 10, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• El Chaparro Tex Mex
6193 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 6, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Newton County Senior Services
6183 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 6, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Arby’s #6047
6225 Turner Lake Rd NW Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 6, 2023
Grade: 98 A
• Panda Express, Inc.
11234 Alcovy Rd Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 4, 2023
Grade: 92 A
• Waffle House #1740
13091 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
Routine
April 4, 2023
Grade: 91 A
• Merryvale Assisted Living
11980 Hwy 142 Oxford, GA 30054
Routine
April 3, 2023
Grade: 91 A
• Pizza Hut
4169 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
April 3, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Chick-fil-A Salem Bridge GA FSU 3179
12920 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
Routine
March 30, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Best Wings
10722 Eagle Dr Covington, GA 30014
Required Additional Routine
March 30, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Long John Silver’s
3274 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 30, 2023
86 B
• Livingston Elementary School
3657 Hwy 81 Covington, GA 30016
Routine
March 30, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Hibachi Grill Express
11425 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
Routine
March 30, 2023
Grade: 81 B
• Heard Mixon Elementary School
14110 Hwy 36 Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 29, 2023
100 A
• Little Caesars Eagle Drive
10051 Eagle Dr Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 29, 2023
Grade: 81 B
• R. J. Cluckers
11230 Hwy 36 Ste E Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 27, 2023
Grade: 97 A
• Papa John’s Pizza #1705
3188 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 27, 2023
Grade: 92 A
• Newton College & Career Academy
144 Ram Dr Covington, GA 30014
Routine
March 27, 2023
Grade: 100 A