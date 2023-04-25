By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County restaurant inspections March 27-April 21, 2023
The Environmental Health department is the regulatory arm of GNR Public Health. Its responsibilities involve enforcing federal, state and local regulations and include inspections of restaurants. 

Recent Environmental Health inspection reports for restaurants in Newton County include:

• Krystal Restaurants, LLC -ATL002

3230 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014

Follow-up

April 21, 2023

Grade: 90 A

• Fairview Elementary School

3325 Fairview Rd Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 20, 2023 | 

Grade: 100 A

• China Star

13015 Brown Bridge Rd Ste 320 Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 20, 2023

Grade: 74 C

• Subway

13015 Brown Bridge Rd Ste 310 Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 20, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Shane’s Rib Shack

5340 Highway 20 South Ste 11 Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 20, 2023 

Grade: 87 B

• Three Square Kitchen & Tap

4027 Hwy 142 Newborn, Ga 30056

Routine

April 19, 2023

Grade: 89 B

• Wayback Burgers

10115 Alcovy Rd Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 18, 2023

Grade: 78 C

• Flint Hill Elementary School Cafeteria

13000 Airport Rd Oxford, GA 30054

Routine

April 18, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Wendy’s # 51

4220 Salem Rd Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 18, 2023

Grade: 84 B

• Church’s Chicken

3275 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 17, 2023

Grade: 97 A

• Cousins Middle School

8187 Carlton Trail NW Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 17, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Butcher Block Deli

6171 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 17, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Jersey Mike’s Subs

10333 Industrial Blvd Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 14, 2023

Grade: 92 A

• Shane’s Rib Shack

11162 Hwy 142 NE Covington, GA 30014

Follow-up

April 14, 2023

81 B

• Lucy’s Wings

4220 Hwy 142 Ste B Newborn, GA 30056

Routine

April 13, 2023

Grade: 77 C

• Your Perfect Cup, LLC

21 W First Street Mansfield, GA 30055

Routine

April 13, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Tello’s Mexican Grill

4139 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 10, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Little Caesars

3170 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 10, 2023

Grade: 82 B

• Nelson Heights Community Services, LLC

7200 Laseter St Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 10, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Newton High School

601 Crowell Rd N Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 10, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• El Chaparro Tex Mex

6193 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 6, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Newton County Senior Services

6183 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 6, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Arby’s #6047

6225 Turner Lake Rd NW Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 6, 2023

Grade: 98 A

• Panda Express, Inc.

11234 Alcovy Rd Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 4, 2023

Grade: 92 A

• Waffle House #1740

13091 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016

Routine

April 4, 2023

Grade: 91 A

• Merryvale Assisted Living

11980 Hwy 142 Oxford, GA 30054

Routine

April 3, 2023

Grade: 91 A

• Pizza Hut

4169 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

April 3, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Chick-fil-A Salem Bridge GA FSU 3179

12920 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016

Routine

March 30, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Best Wings

10722 Eagle Dr Covington, GA 30014

Required Additional Routine

March 30, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Long John Silver’s

3274 Hwy 278 NE Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 30, 2023

86 B

• Livingston Elementary School

3657 Hwy 81 Covington, GA 30016

Routine

March 30, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Hibachi Grill Express

11425 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016

Routine

March 30, 2023

Grade: 81 B

• Heard Mixon Elementary School

14110 Hwy 36 Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 29, 2023

100 A

• Little Caesars Eagle Drive

10051 Eagle Dr Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 29, 2023

Grade: 81 B

• R. J. Cluckers

11230  Hwy 36 Ste E Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 27, 2023

Grade: 97 A

• Papa John’s Pizza #1705

3188 Hwy 278 Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 27, 2023

Grade: 92 A

• Newton College & Career Academy

144 Ram Dr Covington, GA 30014

Routine

March 27, 2023

Grade: 100 A