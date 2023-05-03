Newton County Restaurant Inspections April 24-May 1, 2023

The Environmental Health department is the regulatory arm of Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Public Health. Its responsibilities involve enforcing federal, state and local regulations and include inspections of restaurants.

Recent Environmental Health inspection reports for restaurants and food service facilities in Newton County include:

• Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Road, Covington

Routine

May 1, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St SW, Covington

Routine

April 27, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Lucy’s Wings, 4220 Hwy. 142, Suite B, Newborn

Follow-up

April 27, 2023

Grade: 97 A

• Bullritos, 10327 Industrial Blvd, Covington

Routine

April 25, 2023

Grade: 80 B

• Wing Spot, 11166 Hwy. 142 N, Covington

Routine

April 25, 2023

Grade: 80 B

• Chick-fil-A Covington FSU No. 4285, 4102 Hwy 278 NW, Covington

Routine

April 25, 2023

Grade: 96 A

• Gran Recovery, 215 Kirkland Rd, Covington

Routine

April 24, 2023

Grade: 82 B

• McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council Inc., 25 Lovers Lane Rd, Covington

Routine

April 24, 2023

Grade: 100 A

• Popeyes, 3248 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington

Routine

April 24, 2023

Grade: 97 A