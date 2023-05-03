Newton County Restaurant Inspections April 24-May 1, 2023

The Environmental Health department is the regulatory arm of Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Public Health. Its responsibilities involve enforcing federal, state and local regulations and include inspections of restaurants.
Recent Environmental Health inspection reports for restaurants and food service facilities in Newton County include:
• Live Oak Elementary School, 500 Kirkland Road, Covington
Routine
May 1, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Town House Cafe, 1145 Washington St SW, Covington
Routine
April 27, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Lucy’s Wings, 4220 Hwy. 142, Suite B, Newborn
Follow-up
April 27, 2023
Grade: 97 A
• Bullritos, 10327 Industrial Blvd, Covington
Routine
April 25, 2023
Grade: 80 B
• Wing Spot, 11166 Hwy. 142 N, Covington
Routine
April 25, 2023
Grade: 80 B
• Chick-fil-A Covington FSU No. 4285, 4102 Hwy 278 NW, Covington
Routine
April 25, 2023
Grade: 96 A
• Gran Recovery, 215 Kirkland Rd, Covington
Routine
April 24, 2023
Grade: 82 B
• McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council Inc., 25 Lovers Lane Rd, Covington
Routine
April 24, 2023
Grade: 100 A
• Popeyes, 3248 Hwy. 278 NE, Covington
Routine
April 24, 2023
Grade: 97 A