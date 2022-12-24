Newton County jobless rate drops to 3.1%

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County saw its unemployment rate drop in November compared to the previous month.

Unemployment was at 3.1% for Newton County residents, which was down from 3.4% in October.

Newton County’s November rate was higher than all of its contiguous counties except Rockdale. It also was higher than the Metro Atlanta region (2.7%) and Georgia as a whole (3.0%).

Fewer Newton Countians were in the labor force — the total of all those working or making themselves available for work. A total of 54,675 county residents were in the workforce, down 127 from October.

Meanwhile, 20 more county residents were employed with 52,981 having jobs in November compared to 52,961 in October. Also, 145 fewer residents were listed as unemployed.

A total of 1,694 were jobless compared to 1,839 in October.

The number of initial unemployment claims by Newton residents was 249 in November, up 44 from October.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Metro Atlanta region — which includes Newton County — recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7% in November, down two-tenths of a percent from the revised 2.9% in October. A year ago, the rate was also 2.9%.

“We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Butler, who leaves office at the end of this year.

“Unemployment rates also dropped in regions throughout Georgia in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”

The labor force decreased in Atlanta by 5,799 and ended the month with 3.2 million. This number increased 39,941 when compared to November 2021.

The number of employed increased 1,001 to 3.12 million in November from October. From November 2021 to November 2022, the number of employed was up 44,819.

The number of unemployed was down 6,800 to 86,488 in November. From November 2021 to November 2022, the number of unemployed was down 4,878.

Metro Atlanta ended November with 3,037,600 jobs, an all-time high. Jobs were up 18,200 (0.6%) over the month and up 138,200 (4.8%) over the year. Job numbers were at an all-time high in Trade and Transportation, 657,000, Education and Health Services, 399,000, and Information, 126,600.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Retail Trade, 4,900, Accommodation and Food Services, 4,200, Transportation and Warehousing, 3,800, Health Care and Social Assistance, 1,800, and Wholesale Trade, 1,500.

The number of initial unemployment claims went up by 19% in Atlanta in November. When compared to last November, claims were up by about 32%.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 72,000 active job postings in metro Atlanta for November.