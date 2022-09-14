Newton County gas prices drop 26 cents in a month

Newton County's average gas price dropped to $3.19 per gallon today as it continued its steady decrease since mid-June.

The average is 26 cents less than a month ago when it was $3.45 per gallon; and 82 cents less than $4.01 on July 15, according to information from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Average prices in Newton were lower than all contiguous counties except Walton, where it was $3.16 for regular unleaded.

Statewide gas prices also continued to decline at the pump compared to a month ago, said AAA which monitors pump prices in Georgia.

Drivers statewide are now paying an average price of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 33 cents less than a month ago. However, it is still 25 cents more than at this time in 2021.



It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $5 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.36), Atlanta ($3.30) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.29).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Warner Robins ($3.04), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.03) and Dalton ($2.98).

The current Metro Atlanta averages for different grades of gas were $3.28 for regular, $3.69 for mid-grade, $4.06 for premium, and $4.70 for diesel.

The Metro Atlanta price for regular unleaded has steadily dropped since June 15 when it reached $4.55 per gallon.

AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said, “So far, the decrease in crude oil prices have had a noticeable impact at the pump."

"However, hurricane season is underway, and a storm has the potential to cause a disruption to oil and gas operations,” Waiters said. “If this happens, we could see an increase in gas prices.”

Since Sept. 5, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $3.70.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day. Moreover, according to the EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 300,000 barrels to 214.8 million barrels.

Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices will likely continue to decrease, the release stated.