Newton County gas price drops 17 cents since end of January

ATLANTA — Newton County’s average gas price has dropped 17 cents since the end of January but was still higher than almost all of its neighboring counties Sunday.



Newton’s average price of $3.22 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas on Sunday, March 19, was 6 cents lower than in mid-February and 17 cents lower than on Jan. 30.

The average price in Newton matched the statewide average in Georgia but was higher than all but one neighboring county, according to information from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Newton’s average was higher than all contiguous counties except one. Prices ranged from $3.23 in Butts County to $3.14 in Henry County Sunday.

The Metro Atlanta average prices were $3.23 for regular unleaded, $3.60 for mid-grade, $3.97 for premium, and $4.24 for diesel. All were lower by 2 to 3 cents from a week ago.

Georgia’s statewide gas price average of $3.22 decreased by 4 cents at the pump compared to a week ago. It was exactly the same as a month ago, and 96 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline — almost $15.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Georgians felt some relief at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Slow demand and the price of crude oil plunging into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021, contributed to the decrease in gas prices.”

Gas Prices Hold Steady Amid Economic Turbulence

Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.44 (subject to change overnight).

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 236 million barrels.

Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices continue to decline.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday's formal trading session, crude oil prices decreased by $3.72 to settle at $67.61. Crude prices dropped that week amid rising market concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Low confidence in the sector and fears that regulatory responses could tip the economy into a recession could push crude demand down alongside prices.

Regional Prices:

• The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.29), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.27), and Brunswick ($3.26).

• The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Warner Robins ($3.16), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.15), and Albany ($3.08).

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily by surveying up to 130,000 stations based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express.



