Newton County business leaders join United Bank Advisory Board

COVINGTON, Ga. — United Bank President Thomas Kephart recently announced the addition of local business leaders, Dalton Knox and Brad Bettis, to its Covington Advisory Board.



Dalton Knox has owned and operated several businesses in Newton County. Today he is a partner in Big House Payment Solutions, a merchant financial services company, and an owner of HKM Inc., a custom home building company.

A business graduate of Georgia College, Knox currently serves on the Newton Medical Hospital Authority Board, the local YMCA board and as an elder for Eastridge Church. Dalton and his wife, Lisa, have two adult children.

Brad Bettis is owner of Allsouth Constructors Inc., a water and wastewater plant contractor based out of Covington, specializing in statewide municipal projects. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction from Georgia Southern University.

Brad’s a member and past president of the Covington Rotary Club and an active supporter of the Empty Stocking Fund of Newton County, the Covington Methodist Change the World Day, and Farmers to Families food distribution program.

Brad and Marlece, a retired Gwinnett County Schools administrator, have two children with two grandchildren and one on the way.

As members of United Bank’s Advisory Board, Knox and Bettis will provide input to the Bank’s local leadership regarding financial products, services and community involvement, in addition to serving as bank ambassadors and liaisons between the Bank and the Newton County community.

“United Bank is privileged to have these gentlemen on our board, offering their valuable insights and business acumen to our leadership team,” said Kephart, who holds the position as Chairman of the Covington Board. “They join a team of outstanding directors who have helped shape how United Bank serves our community since expanding into Newton County in 2007.”