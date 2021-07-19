GAS PRICES: Newton average below Metro Atlanta, neighboring counties

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County’s average price for unleaded gas today was lower than Metro Atlanta’s average after increasing at a slower rate since a week ago.

The county’s average prices were between $2.93 and $2.97 today, July 19, after increasing 2 to 4 cents per gallon since July 12, according to information from two sources that track retail prices.

Metro Atlanta’s average price for unleaded regular rose between 4 and 7.6 cents per gallon during the same time period and was $3.00, according to GasBuddy and AAA.

Newton County’s lowest prices were reported as $2.85 at Marathon at 10260 Georgia Hwy. 36 in Covington, and $2.89 at Chevron at 3078 Georgia Hwy. 81 in Oxford, GasBuddy reported.

In comparison to its neighbors, Newton County’s average was lower than Rockdale, Walton, Jasper and Henry counties and was higher that Butts and Morgan counties, according to GasBuddy.

Newton County’s average price matched Georgia’s statewide average and was much lower than the national average of $3.16 to $3.17.

GasBuddy uses information from motorists to perform a daily survey of 2,134 stations in Atlanta, while AAA surveys 130,000 stations nationwide based on credit card swipes and direct feeds.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a news release, "Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn't seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend.”

He said OPEC's plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 barrels each month until 2022, at which time OPEC's oil production will be back at pre-COVID levels.

“It's a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2%, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we're even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven't already," he said.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Savannah ($3.03), Brunswick ($3.00), and Atlanta ($2.99), AAA reported.

Least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.84), Warner-Robins ($2.89), and Rome ($2.90).



