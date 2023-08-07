Musulyn’s International Restaurant serves up Afrofusion with a southern twist

Musulyn’s International Restaurant is located in the Covington Crossings shopping center on Hwy 278. - photo by Emily Rose Hamby COVINGTON, Ga. – Before Musulyn’s International Restaurant, two sisters shared a love of cooking and a dream of opening their own restaurant someday. Since then, chef Carmenia Morgan-Tyrus has carried out their dream with a restaurant named after her sister.

Tyrus’ passion and devotion to fulfilling the shared goal of opening a restaurant is what sets Musulyn’s apart from other businesses.

“I promised her that I would continue the journey and so I named the business after her,” Tyrus said. “It was a promise to her that I would fulfill and it was an easy promise because that was something we planned on doing, it was just timing. It was just when God said it was time to do it. I felt that He gave me life. She shines in here. She’s definitely is a part of here.”

The unwavering influence of her sister is memorialized by a framed photo of her sister hanging on the wall near the restaurant’s entrance. - photo by Emily Rose Hamby

Musulyn’s International Restaurant, located in the Covington Crossings shopping center on Hwy 278, opened in September 2022. Tyrus operates the business with the help of her husband and two daughters.

Tyrus’ roots as a native from Liberia, West Africa are reflected throughout Musulyn’s menu — fusing the flavors of African, Caribbean and Southern cuisines.

Traditional African dishes such as egusi and fufu, palm butter and attieke with fried fish are offered alongside braised oxtail and sweet potato curry as specials.

“Just wanting to be different. That was the idea. I love different cuisines,” Tyrus said. “My background is African and, of course, I love to showcase my African roots. Creating a menu where people would come in and have an experience is what was in mind. Tasting different flavors and things that ordinarily would not go together, making it unique and my own.”

Other main menu items include a plethora of southern favorites from fried chicken, roasted chicken with cajun gravy and southern fried catfish to a list of sides including collard greens, macaroni and cheese and candied yams.

In addition to lunch and dinner, Musulyn’s brunch menu contains a variety of breakfast foods: french toast, a grit bowl, chicken and waffles, fish cakes and more.

Since its opening, Musulyn’s International Restaurant has been greeted with open arms from the Newton County community.

“A lot of people have not been to Africa and a lot of people want to go to Africa,” Tyrus said. “But when you do go, you will have already experienced it. Supporting my country and letting people know that you’re a good cook and you do have very flavorful foods. I hear a lot of times, ‘I have to travel to Atlanta to get this.’ Just having it right down the street, it’s been a blessing and a demand.”

- photo by Emily Rose Hamby Though its brick and mortar location has been in business for nearly a year, Musulyn’s has also operated as a catering and event planning business for the past nine years. Throughout both business ventures, Tyrus has always strived for customer satisfaction.

“I will go around and make sure that I greet my guests to let them know I do appreciate their presence because if it wasn’t for them. I won’t be open,” Tyrus said. “[Musulyn’s is] a place where people can come and feel at home, enjoy themselves.”

For the future of Musulyn’s International Restaurant, Tyrus is happy with where her journey has brought her thus far.

“I want to be able to have people say, ‘I’ve been [to Musulyn’s] and I enjoyed myself,’” Tyrus said. “I want to be able to expand where people from all over can come and visit and have that experience. I want my customers to be happy. And with that, I can grow.

“It’s a joy to present what I love to do, and no matter what circumstances may come your way, work hard at it, you can achieve it.”



