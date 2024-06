Modern Munchkins located at 3878 Highway 278, Suite E, Covington, had their ribbon cutting on June 27.

Modern Munchkins is a kids boutique offering new and gently used clothing and items for infants, toddlers and children as well as high end hair and body products at deep discounts.

Owner Christine Kelley has a passion for helping young mothers in need. She is grateful to be back in that capacity after losing CK Kids to the fire on the Square in August 2023.