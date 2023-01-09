Longtime Covington restaurant owner Jim Stalvey dies

COVINGTON, Ga. — A memorial service is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 2 p.m. for longtime Covington restaurateur Jim Stalvey Sr. who died Friday, Jan. 6, at age 80.

Stalvey began his restaurant career in Covington in 1972 with the purchase of the Crest Restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 278 near I-20. Over the next half-century he opened 15 more restaurants in and around the Covington area, according to an obituary from Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home.

Among them were his namesake restaurant, Jim Stalvey's, and The Butcher Block.

"Jim loved Covington, the support of his loyal customers, and was always giving back," the obituary stated. "Jim was very blessed and never forgot it!

"His dedication to this community was evidenced by the seven years he, his staff, along with hospital volunteers, provided an annual barbeque to raise much-needed funds for Newton Medical Center, now Piedmont Newton Hospital. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the barbeque went directly to the hospital.

"Jim Stalvey's giving nature was also known to his dedicated staff by ensuring his policy that no one ever came into his restaurants and left hungry, even if they could not afford to pay; he never said no to anyone in need."

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon Stalvey; sons, James E. Stalvey Jr., Greg Stalvey and Winston Stalvey; daughter, Maria Carlock; brother, Billy N. Stalvey; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Service is set for the chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home at 1215 Access Road in Covington, with Pastor Rob Rayner officiating. The family will receive friends briefly following the service.

Flowers are accepted or, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, Georgia 30394, or Salvation Army, PO Box 1044, Covington, Georgia 30014.