Lily & Sparrow Mercantile awarded $10,000 Backing Small Businesses Grant

Lily & Sparrow Mercantile is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded a $10,000 Backing Small Businesses Grant presented by American Express, in partnership with Main Street America. This prestigious grant places us among 500 small businesses nationwide recognized for their commitment to community and preservation of historic districts nationwide.

The grant will be instrumental in helping us enhance our beloved location at 1177 Reynolds Street SW, allowing us to continue serving our community with even more comfort and creativity. We are excited to share our plans for the grant, which include:

1. Creating More Outdoor Seating: We will be expanding our outdoor seating area, providing our guests with additional spaces to relax, enjoy their coffee, let the kids play and connect with others.

2. Extending Our Lawn: We plan to improve the wooded area adjacent to our property, creating a serene space where the community can gather, take a peaceful stroll through the woods, grab a hammock swing, and experience tranquility in the heart of the city.

3. Additions To Our Makers Kitchen: With new equipment, our shared kitchen will be better equipped to support local food artisans, ensuring they have everything they need to produce their handcrafted eats.

These improvements will enable us to host a wider array of community events, including markets, festivals, live music, and private events, and other exciting gatherings that bring people together.

“We are deeply grateful for this grant and the opportunities it affords us to grow and give back to our community,” said Noelle, owner of Lily & Sparrow Mercantile. “Our heart has always been to create a welcoming space where creativity and community thrive, and this support from American Express and Main Street America helps us move closer to that vision.”

To learn more about the Backing Small Businesses Grant and how it supports small businesses like ours, visit https://mainstreet.org/about/partner-collaborations/backing-small-businesses.