INDUSTRY FOCUS: Jobs available at Bridgestone Golf in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Bridgestone Golf is seeking dedicated, hard-working, quality-conscious operators and technicians to join our team.

As a leader in innovative technology in the golf ball market, Bridgestone takes great care to operate a clean, team-oriented, high-tech, lean manufacturing facility located near I-20 in Covington.

The qualified candidates must have a thorough understanding of manufacturing and quality metrics and have an enthusiastic, proactive attitude. Salary ranges from $28,000 to $54,000 annually. 5S and Kaizen experience a plus. Will be required to work rotating shifts (2-2-3), 15-16 days or nights per month, and every other weekend. Extensive benefits package including medical, dental, and vision programs, paid vacation, sick time, 401k, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and product discounts. If you are interested in playing a key role in our business, developing your skills, advancing your career and being on a team that will care for you, please apply now.

Bridgestone is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, May 4, from noon to 5 p.m. at its facility located at 15320 Industrial Park Blvd. in Covington.

Resumes may also be submitted via email at hr@bridgestonegolf.com or dropped off directly at the facility Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.





More about Bridgestone Golf

Bridgestone Golf USA has called Covington “home” since they began manufacturing their premium golf balls here in 1990. In addition to making world class, high quality golf balls for the best professional golfers on the planet such as Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Fred Couples and Lexi Thompson, Bridgestone offers clubs and accessories under the Bridgestone and Precept brands. Bridgestone Golf is a part of the International conglomerate Bridgestone Tire, and benefits from the structure and resources of a gigantic organization but functions as a small entrepreneurial company that is fast and flexible. And while Bridgestone Golf has over 800 patents, has enjoyed business growth and received numerous accolades of achievement, the company credits their success to their culture and their people. Core to their entrepreneurial philosophy is the opportunity they give employees to wear multiple hats, advance their knowledge and develop new skills. Company leadership and team members exhibit great care for one another and support eachother in the pursuit of making and selling the finest golf products in the world. It is this unparalleled commitment to teamwork that ceates a competitive advantage for Bridgestone Golf.



