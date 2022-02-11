Huey Magoo’s Covington Town Center location to open by fall

COVINGTON, Ga. — Florida-based chicken tender restaurant chain Huey Magoo’s anticipates adding 30 new locations over the next year, including one in Newton County.



Restaurant officials announced recently that a franchise would soon be located off Alcovy Road in Covington and be open by fall.

Harry E. Kitchen Jr., who is president of The Foxfield Company, told The Covington News in October 2021 that the restaurant would be part of the lauded Covington Town Center.

Covington Town Center is a $300 million mixed-use development project that spans 180 acres located off Alcovy Road. The Foxfield Company is the master developer of the Town Center. Anchoring the development are three national chain hotels, a Publix supermarket, a 350-unit apartment complex and 625 townhomes. Other high-profile restaurants slated to be part of Town Center were Dunkin’ and Panda Express. And Kitchens said many more “big names” and “junior anchors” are on the way.

After Huey Magoo’s adds 30 new restaurants within the next year, the chain will have a total of 50 locations across nine states including Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and Nevada.

“It’s extremely exciting times at Huey Magoo’s!” President and CEO Andy Howard said in a Feb. 7 press release. “Despite the challenges in the climate last year, we reached amazing sales that we could have only dreamed of. We’re hitting on all cylinders now and are poised for enormous growth this year hitting the big 50. We are also thrilled for our new partnership with Boyd Gaming to open in Las Vegas, Nevada. All-in-all, this company is on fire, our team is phenomenal and we look ahead with fervor and pride to bring the best tenders on the planet to many more families nationwide.”

Huey Magoo’s has two locations in Walton County —one in Loganville, which was the first in Georgia, and another planned at the Monroe Pavilion.



