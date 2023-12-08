Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Covington this winter

COVINGTON, Ga. — Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Covington, GA. The new store will be located at 8258 US-278 and is expected to open in late winter.

An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Covington area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Covington for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the Covington area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25-30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 28,000 Associates and more than 1,400 locations nationwide.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.

The Company was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work™” and by Fortune as one of the best places to work in retail. It has also been recognized three years in a row by Forbes as one of the 20 best large companies to work for in retail and one of the nation’s Best Employers for Veterans. Forbes has also recognized Harbor Freight as one of 20 best large companies for women to work for in retail, and one of the best large companies for diversity. The company has also been recognized for the past two years as one of the country’s top employers in terms of diversity and inclusion by DiversityJobs.com, by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies, and by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, and most recently, as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Veterans.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Covington, GA”.



