GDOT awards contract for Hwy. 212 resurfacing in Newton

ATLANTA – In January 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded a total of 25 projects valued at approximately $172.9 million.



Among them was a project in Newton County for 5.65 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on Ga. Hwy. 212 beginning east of Ashley Drive and extending east to Covered Bridge Road.

Completion date is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022. Low bidder was Pittman Construction Co. at $1.77 million.

No schedule was given for the start of work. Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place, a news release stated.

The largest single investment in Georgia, a safety project, worth approximately $5 million, was awarded to APAC-Atlantic, Inc. This safety project includes intersection improvements on U.S. 84 at old Sunbury Road in Liberty County. This contract represents 9% of the awarded funds.

The second largest contract includes a bridge construction of 0.369 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on US 280/SR 27 over Kinchafoonee Creek in Webster County. The project is worth approximately $4 million. This contract, along with nine other bridge construction projects, represents 53%, or approximately $30 million, of the awarded funds.

There was one construction project for a roundabout on U.S. 80/SR 22 to Knoxville Road/CR 715 in Bibb County worth approximately $2 million and represents 4% of the awarded funds.

The January awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $771 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021.



