Former Social Circle chief, Newton deputy elected American Correctional Association's VP

The American Correctional Association (ACA) recently announced that Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver was elected as ACA’s next Vice President.

Oliver will be sworn into the voluntary post during the ACA’s Winter Meeting in January 2023.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected Vice President of the American Correctional Association,” said Oliver. “I look forward to working with various local, state, and international leaders to help improve the corrections profession in Georgia and worldwide.”

Oliver began his law enforcement career in 1999 as a detention officer with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. He rose up the ranks over 14 years before he was one of the first to be hired for the Brookhaven Police Department in 2013 when the new city was formed.

Oliver worked for Brookhaven for three years before he was named chief of police for the city of Social Circle in 2016.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Oliver in 2019 to lead DJJ.

The ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The association’s standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States. In his role as vice president, Oliver will serve on the ACA Executive Committee and have general administrative duties under the president’s direction.

In addition, six other Georgia DJJ employees won positions during the ACA General Election to serve on various boards and committees. Those employees include:

• Latera M. Davis, director of Professional Development and Standards, elected to the Board of Governors;

• Pamela Hill, deputy commissioner of Secure Facilities, elected to the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections and the Delegate Assembly.

• Dr. Ron Koon, chief of Psychological Services, elected to the Commission on Accreditation;

• Dr. Michelle Staples-Horne, Medical Director, elected to the ACA Delegate Assembly;

• Dr. Christy Doyle, director of Behavioral Health Services, was elected to the Delegate Assembly;

• Evangeline Ford, Juvenile Program manager, was elected to the Delegate Assembly.



