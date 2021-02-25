‘First Lady’ filming to close downtown Covington streets

COVINGTON, Ga. — Several streets around the downtown area will be closed this week as production teams are filming portions of a new Showtime series.

Downtown Coordinator Nic Matthews confirmed film crews would be in Covington today, Feb. 25, to shoot “The First Lady,” a new series detailing the lives of former first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt during their time at the White House. He said the project was currently working out of the new Cinelease Studios-Three Ring in Covington.

Based on the set design painted along Monticello Street, Matthews said he believed Ford’s character would be the focus of Thursday’s filming session, who is being played by Michelle Pfeiffer, according to The Washington Times. Ford was the First Lady of the U.S. from 1974 to 1977.

Viola Davis, who is also an executive producer of the series, is set to portray Obama. Gillian Anderson will play Roosevelt. Kristine Froseth and Jayme Lawson were cast to play younger versions of Ford and Obama, respectively.

Aaron Cooley, who created the series and was said to be one of the show’s lead writers will also executive produce. Golden Globe winner Susanne Bier is reportedly directing. A release date has not been set.

As result of this week’s filming, Matthews said Monticello Street would be closed from Conyers to Washington streets and Reynolds Street would be closed from from Church to Hendricks streets from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Matthews said the shoot would begin after noon and last until the evening. Police officers will be on site to help direct traffic.