Facebook accepting Community Action Grants requests for Newton projects

Applications will be accepted for Facebook Community Action Grants through Oct. 15 for projects in Newton, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties, the company announced.

Projects are eligible that meet community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local STEM education.

For more information, visit https://datacenters.fb.com/grants.

The Community Action Grants program is an annual program funded by Facebook that benefits nonprofits and schools in communities where it has an online data center. It works with Charities Aid Foundation of America to award grants to successful applicants.

To apply, visit https://www.cybergrants.com/pls/cybergrants/ao_login.login?x_gm_id=8562&x_proposal_type_id=66168.

The online application is open through Oct. 15, 2021, for the 2022 funding cycle.

For terms and condition, visit https://datacenters.fb.com/grants.