Dollar General adds produce to Covington location

Dollar General announces it recently remodeled its store at 7118 Highway 278 Ne in Covington and now offers produce in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor in Covington,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce in our Covington store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location.”



Dollar General’s produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings, in addition to the same categories, brands and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry.



As of March 2024, Dollar General offers fresh fruits and vegetables in more than 5,400 stores across the country with a meaningful number in current USDA-defined food deserts. With this achievement, the retailer has more individual points of produce distribution than any other U.S. mass retailer or grocer.

DG stores are proud to provide customers with affordable and convenient access to household essentials including components of a nutritious meal (canned and frozen vegetables, canned fruits, proteins, grains, dairy, and more), cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General website or app.

Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Covington store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $250 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 21.5 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

