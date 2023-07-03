Daniel and Helen Song reflect on 31 years at Lee’s Fashion

COVINGTON, Ga. – Daniel and Helen Song, owners of Lee’s Fashion, are gearing up to close their doors by the end of the summer. After acquiring Lee’s Fashion in 1992, the Song’s storefront has remained to be a steady staple of the Square for 31 years, a true testament to their hard- working, determined and generous spirits.

In 1981, Daniel and Helen packed up their belongings in Seoul, South Korea and immigrated to Houston, Texas. Despite moving to a different continent, Daniel Song utilized his past entrepreneurial work experience in Korea to his own benefit and opened a sandwich shop.

“I had business experience back in Korea before coming to the United States,” Daniel said. “I did government work [for a] few years and then private business a few years, so many things is what I have experienced how to import merchandise and how to export merchandise.”

Following a decade-long stint in Houston, the Songs decided to move to Georgia in 1991 at the suggestion of a former neighbor who had already relocated to the “Peach State”.

“We didn’t know anything about Covington. Not only Covington, but even Georgia, even Atlanta, we didn’t know,” Song said. “But [a] friend [that] left Houston about six months before, they call[ed] us [saying], ‘Come over to Atlanta, special place to live.’”

In 1992, nearly a year after moving to Atlanta, Daniel and Helen Song discovered Lee’s Fashion, a then seven-year-old storefront in rural Covington. What started out as a leisurely drive along the Square ended with a finalized business deal and a new pair of Lee’s Fashion owners.

“Well, [Helen] started it,” Daniel said. “We saw the sign. The sign was ‘Lee’s Fashion’, so she said, ‘Hey, Lee’s. That must be something like a Korean name store. Let’s step in and see.’ She found it and then she talked to the owner and the owner [agreed] in half an hour, so quickly.”

Even after three decades of driving roughly two hours to commute from their residence in Lawrenceville, the Songs’ love for Covington has yet to diminish. So much so that they have never desired to open a business elsewhere but instead remain solely on the Square.

“Covington I think [is] the best place to live,” Daniel said. “During [the] last 30 years, we [have] had no accident, nothing happened. Not even [a] single crime over here. So we decide[d], ‘Hey, Covington is different location, so we’re going to stay over here.’”

However, the relationships Daniel and Helen have built with their loyal customers over the last 31 years transcends everything else.

“My customers, I really hate to be separated from them, really it touches my heart,” Daniel said. “Every day the people come in [saying], ‘Hey, when are you leaving?’ Some of the customers were weeping, ‘Don’t leave me, don’t leave.’ That kind of behavior touch[es] us, so it’s really sad. Every customer [that] comes in, they are our families.”

As all good things must come to an end, the Songs are looking forward to their next adventure: relaxing and spending time with family. Daniel and Helen have three sons, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“We have to stay at home. And then we [will] have plenty of time to visit the kids,” Daniel said. “They’re living in California, Dallas [and] Houston. We want to really enjoy the last step of our life.”

Though road trips and jet-setting to visit family lie just beyond the horizon for the Songs, they will not be departing Covington just yet. Daniel and Helen have extended Lee’s Fashion’s last day of business toJuly 30 and potentially a few weeks into August.

“July [30] and then we’ll see. Maybe a few more weeks to extend. I don’t know,” Daniel said. “We are praying every day [to] God, ‘Let’s do your best. We don’t know what to do. It’s up to you.’ So I feel happy.”

In regards to their remaining inventory at Lee’s Fashion, Daniel already has a plan. As an active member of the Korean Community Presbyterian Church in Duluth, Daniel travels to Kenya annually. As a missionary, Daniel plans to donate his leftover stock for the purpose of helping countries in need.

Regardless of selling everything or not, Daniel and Helen will be overjoyed.

“We want to sell [the] last item up in the store,” Daniel said. “Whatever merchandise [is] left, [I] always take down. When they receive the caps, shoes, sneakers, that moment, you see the kids smiling, you never forget that. It always touch[es] my heart. People join together. I like to help.”



