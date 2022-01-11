Covington’s Greg Dozier among ‘Most Influential Georgians’ list

COVINGTON, Ga. — Greg Dozier, who is commissioner of Georgia’s Technical College System (TCSG), was recently deemed one of the most impactful people in the state.



Gwinnett County-based magazine “Georgia Trend” listed Dozier as one of the “100 Most Influential Georgians” for 2022. The list was compiled by the magazine’s staff as it has been for the last 24 years to recognize “people who are making an impact on the state.”

Dozier resides in Covington with his wife and two daughters. He is the sibling of Asher Dozier, vice president of economic development for the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

Dozier has served as TCSG commissioner since he was first appointed to the position in December 2019. The TCSG board voted unanimously to hire Dozier, who had been serving as the governor’s chief financial officer.

“Greg Dozier is a trusted ally and strong leader who understands state operations and offers a wealth of institutional knowledge as the incoming TCSG commissioner,” Gov. Brian Kemp said at the time. “To implement my vision and TCSG’s goals, Greg Dozier will always put families and students first. Together, we will ensure that our educational system remains top-notch and fulfills workforce needs. He is the right person for this job, and I know that he will continue to serve our state well.”

Before his appointment, Dozier had served in leadership capacities under governors Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal and Kemp. Dozier previously served as commissioner of the Department of Corrections, commissioner of the Department of Driver Services, and division director at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.

Written by Georgia Trend’s staff, “Dozier leads TCSG’s mission to provide Georgia businesses with a highly trained, skilled workforce. Recent progress includes a collaboration with the Georgia Department of Education that allows high school students to receive TCSG college credits for certain career, technical and agricultural education courses, plus construction of a $5.8 million regional logistics and transportation training center at Georgia Piedmont Technical College.”

Also listed within the top 100 were Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines; Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare; Angel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan; George T. French Jr., president of Clark Atlanta University; Gov. Brian Kemp; and Milton J. Little Jr., president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta; among others.



