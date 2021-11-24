Covington tree to adorn VP's residence in D.C. for Christmas

COVINGTON, Ga. — Berry’s Tree Farm owner Chuck Berry sent a Newton County-grown Murray cypress tree to Washington, D.C., for display and Christmas decorations in the Vice President’s residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory this week.

The Covington business won a Reserve Grand Champion award in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Contest in North Carolina in August.

That earned Berry the right to send the tree for display in the Turret Room of the residence.

Winners in the contest have displayed their trees in the White House and vice president's residence for decades.

Berry shipped the tree and a care package with Covington and Newton County memorabilia to Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 24.



