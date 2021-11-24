By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington tree to adorn VP's residence in D.C. for Christmas
Berry’s Tree Farm in Covington won a Reserve Grand Champion award in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Contest in North Carolina in August, earning owner Chuck Berry the right to send a Newton County-grown Murray cypress tree to Washington, D.C., for display and Christmas decorations in the Turret Room in the Vice President’s residence. (Special | Berry's Tree Farm)

COVINGTON, Ga. — Berry’s Tree Farm owner Chuck Berry sent a Newton County-grown Murray cypress tree to Washington, D.C., for display and Christmas decorations in the Vice President’s residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory this week. 

The Covington business won a Reserve Grand Champion award in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Contest in North Carolina in August.

That earned Berry the right to send the tree for display in the Turret Room of the residence. 

Winners in the contest have displayed their trees in the White House and vice president's residence for decades.

Berry shipped the tree and a care package with Covington and Newton County memorabilia to Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 24.


Some local items were included with a tree from Berry's Tree Farm for display during Christmas at the vice president's residence in Washington. (Special | Berry's Tree Farm)