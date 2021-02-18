Covington resident to lead state’s fisheries management work

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Newton County resident Scott Robinson has been promoted to lead the fisheries management work of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Robinson, a longtime employee of the division, was promoted from assistant chief to chief of the Fisheries Management Section Feb. 16, the WRD announced.

As chief, Robinson’s responsibilities will include coordinating and managing the statewide fisheries program, development of the fisheries management budget, and supervision of Georgia’s public fishing areas.

Additionally, he will oversee the drafting of fishing regulations statewide.

“Scott will continue to be a great asset to the Wildlife Resources Division,” said Ted Will, WRD Division Director.

“His 25-plus years of service has prepared him to lead the Fisheries Management Section and continue the great work they are doing, and I look forward to seeing his accomplishments in this new position.”

Robinson is a Certified Fisheries Professional, and past president of the Georgia chapter of the American Fisheries Society. He also worked on state, regional and national fish habitat conservation issues with the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies for nearly a decade.

In addition, he has served as a fisheries biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, working in a variety of roles in fish hatcheries, fisheries management, habitat conservation, and aquatic education, and most recently as assistant chief of Fisheries where he oversees operations of the state fish hatchery system and aquatic education programs.

Robinson earned a master’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology from Clemson University.

He is an avid angler and hunter, and resides in Covington.